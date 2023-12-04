Man jailed after trying to leave Malta with fake ID

A 21-year-old man from Morocco has been handed a six-month jail term after pleading guilty to using a falsified ID card to flee the country.

Osama Gushgel was charged with trying to use a fake ID card to board a flight bound for Bergamo. The court heard that a worker in the airport’s ticket booth realised that the document was fake.

Gushgel was arrested and interrogated, and he admitted to buying the Belgian ID card for €300 from a Turkish individual, as the accused was trying to leave Malta.

The prosecution and the defence agreed that the accused should be handed a minimal sentence because he cooperated with police. Gushgel was sentenced to six months in prison by magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted, while lawyer Martha Mifsud represented the accused.