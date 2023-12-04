menu

Man jailed after trying to leave Malta with fake ID

The accused was arrested and interrogated, and he admitted to buying the Belgian ID card for €300 from a Turkish individual, as the accused was trying to leave Malta

matthew_farrugia
4 December 2023, 2:51pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read

A 21-year-old man from Morocco has been handed a six-month jail term after pleading guilty to using a falsified ID card to flee the country.

Osama Gushgel was charged with trying to use a fake ID card to board a flight bound for Bergamo. The court heard that a worker in the airport’s ticket booth realised that the document was fake.

Gushgel was arrested and interrogated, and he admitted to buying the Belgian ID card for €300 from a Turkish individual, as the accused was trying to leave Malta.

The prosecution and the defence agreed that the accused should be handed a minimal sentence because he cooperated with police. Gushgel was sentenced to six months in prison by magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted, while lawyer Martha Mifsud represented the accused.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.