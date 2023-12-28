menu

Man loses control of vehicle, crashes into wall in Mosta

A 60-year-old man was hospitalised in the early hours of Thursday morning after crashing into a wall in Mosta

marianna_calleja
28 December 2023, 9:43am
by Marianna Calleja

A man was hospitalised for grievous injuries after crashing into a wall in Mosta in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 60-year-old man from Mosta, was driving a Hundai l30 at around 12:45 am when he lost control of his vehicle.

He was assisted by a medical team on-site but was transferred to Mater Dei for further treatment.

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
