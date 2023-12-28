Man loses control of vehicle, crashes into wall in Mosta
A man was hospitalised for grievous injuries after crashing into a wall in Mosta in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The 60-year-old man from Mosta, was driving a Hundai l30 at around 12:45 am when he lost control of his vehicle.
He was assisted by a medical team on-site but was transferred to Mater Dei for further treatment.
Police investigations are underway.