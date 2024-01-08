Robert Abela, Bernard Grech in court as government intervenes in PN-filed Vitals case

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech were both in the same courtroom on Monday as a judge began hearing the case filed by Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia in the wake of the Vitals Global Healthcare scandal.

Grech and Delia filed the case last December in a bid to force the State to take action to recoup the €400 million taxpayer euros lost as a result of the 2015 hospitals privatisation deal, which was annulled in February last year, on the grounds of fraud on the part of VGH and Steward Healthcare.

Under that agreement, Vitals was handed St Luke’s Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital and the Gozo General Hospital. Less than two years after being granted the concession, Vitals sold it on to Steward Healthcare, together with €55 million in debts accrued by VGH, for the nominal price of €1.

Abela, together with ministers Jonathan Attard and Byron Camilleri attended the first sitting in the case, which was held today before Mr. Justice Giovanni Grixti. The plaintiffs, Grech and Delia, also attended.

It emerged today that the Government and Cabinet had filed an application requesting their admission as parties to the suit. Debono informed the court that his clients had not been properly notified with a copy of this application, but said that they were opposing it.

Debono added that he was duty bound to inform the court that a relative of the judge, Dr. Charles Grixti, who is now deceased, had been appointed by the government to carry out due diligence on the medical aspect of the deal, which was subsequently struck down.

Lawyer James D’Agostino, representing the State Advocate, interjected, arguing that this fact had nothing to do with the case at hand, which prompted Debono to clarify that his clients were not requesting the recusal of the presiding judge.

The parties went on to declare that they had no objection or reservations should the court continue to hear the case, as presided.

Debono asked for permission to exhibit documents, including affidavits, before the court issued its ruling on the request to intervene in the case. The request was, however, rejected by the court, which pointed out that it was not the correct stage to do so.

The sitting was adjourned to next week for oral submissions on the intervenor request.

Lawyers Edward Debono and Nicholas Debono are assisting Grech and Delia.

State Advocate Chris Soler, together with lawyers James D’Agostino and Julian Farrugia, represented the Office of the State Advocate, while lawyers Ian Borg, Maurizio Cordina and Chris Cilia represented the Government of Malta and the Cabinet of Ministers.