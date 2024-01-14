menu

Two men hospitalised after Luqa collision

A collision in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira in Luqa on Sunday morning left two men hospitalised for grievious wounds

marianna_calleja
14 January 2024, 9:59am
by Marianna Calleja

A collision in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira in Luqa left two men hospitalised for grievious wounds.

Police said the accident happened on the earliest hours of Sunday morning, at around 12:!5am.

The collision involved a Hyundai Accent driven by a 45-year-old man from Żurrieq and a Mercedes Benz C220 driven by a 66-year-old man from Gudja.

The Civil Protection Department assisted a medical team in helping one of the motorists trapped in the wreckage, but both men were hospitalised at Mater Dei afterwards. 

Marianna Calleja joined MaltaToday's journalistic team in 2022, having previously worked a...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.