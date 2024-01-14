Two men hospitalised after Luqa collision

A collision in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira in Luqa left two men hospitalised for grievious wounds.

Police said the accident happened on the earliest hours of Sunday morning, at around 12:!5am.

The collision involved a Hyundai Accent driven by a 45-year-old man from Żurrieq and a Mercedes Benz C220 driven by a 66-year-old man from Gudja.

The Civil Protection Department assisted a medical team in helping one of the motorists trapped in the wreckage, but both men were hospitalised at Mater Dei afterwards.