Sliema murder suspect pleads not guilty

A 43-year-old man from Colombia denied murdering his former partner in Sliema, during his arraignment on Sunday.

Fabian Eliuth Garcia pleaded not guilty to the wilful homicide of Sandra Ramirez, who was found after having been stabbed to death in a rented apartment in Sir George Borg Street, Sliema.

Garcia turned himself in to the police soon after the murder.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo heard prosecuting Police Inspector Wayne Camilleri testify that on Saturday at 6.15am Garcia had turned up at the Sliema police station.

On a mobile phone translation app, he wrote "I murdered my ex-partner in an argument inside my home" and gave the address. He was arrested and gave the police the key. Officers went to the apartment and found the woman’s body with a number of visible stab wounds.

No request for bail was made.

Lawyers Ramon Bonnet Sladden and Kaylie Bonnet from the Attorney General's office and Police inspectors Michael Vella and Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace was defence counsel