Drunk man injured friend in fight over beer bottle

A man who admitted to grievously injuring his friend in what appears to be a drunken fight over a beer bottle, is to be sentenced next month.

Awet Estifanos Weldetinsae, a 32-year-old Eritrean man who currently resides at a homeless shelter, was arraigned before magistrate Abigail Critien on Wednesday, charged with grievous bodily harm and recidivism.

Police Inspector Michael Vella, prosecuting together with lawyer Nathaniel Falzon from the Office of the Attorney General, charged Weldetinsae with grievous bodily harm and recidivism.

At the beginning of the arraignment, Inspector Vella asked that the parties be permitted to approach the bench in order to discuss the case privately with the magistrate. The court upheld the request after defence lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young, who was appointed to assist Weldetinsae as legal aid, did not object to it.

According to sources familiar with the incident, Weldetinsae and the victim, who is also from Eritrea, are good friends, but had started fighting over a bottle of beer after getting drunk in Gzira. During that altercation, the defendant struck the other man in the face with the beer bottle, causing lacerations.

In court this afternoon, Weldetinsae pleaded guilty to the charges. Zammit Young requested her client be granted bail until he is sentenced.

The request was upheld by the court, in the absence of any objections from the prosecution, secured by a €2,000 personal guarantee.

Weldetinsae was ordered to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew. He was additionally prohibited from attempting to communicate with the victim, in whose favour the court also imposed a protection order.

The case was adjourned for sentencing to March 13.