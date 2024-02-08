Ħamrun police station to close temporarily for renovations

The Malta Police Force has announced the temporary closure of the Ħamrun station so that renovation and maintenance works can be carried out.

In a statement, the police said a temporary station will be set up at Pjazza San Pawl in the same locality for district police services. Meanwhile all office services will be located to the Pietà police station near St Luke’s Hospital.

Community police will be serving the locality as normal, while the Marsa Police Station will be in operation 24 hours a day.

The police said these arrangements will come into force “in the coming days”.

The news comes after the Malta Police Union issued an ultimatum against the force, insisting that it would register a trade dispute on 15 January if its members are not relocated out of the Ħamrun police station.