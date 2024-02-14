Man, 54, jailed for selling synthetic cannabis at bus terminus

A 54-year-old man who told the police that he had been using drugs ever since he was 20, has been jailed, after pleading guilty to the aggravated possession of synthetic cannabis.

Robert Spiteri, who has no fixed abode, was arrested near the Floriana bus terminus at around 6am today, after police officers had seen him attempt to sell the drugs. He was found to be carrying around seven grams of synthetic cannabis on his person at the time of the arrest.

Spiteri was arraigned in court under arrest on Wednesday, accused of possession of a psychoactive substance in circumstances indicating that it was not intended for his personal use. He was also accused of doing so within 100 metres of a place where young people frequently gathered.

In a statement released by Spiteri after he was questioned by the police, he said that he had been using drugs ever since he was 20-years-old and that he felt the time had come for him to address it.

He admitted the charges, confirming his guilty plea despite being warned that he could be jailed for a period of up to one year.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea, presiding over the arraignment, sentenced Spiteri to imprisonment for eight months.

Inspector Mark Cremona prosecuted. Lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young assisted Spiteri as legal aid counsel.