menu

Updated | Elderly American tourist dies after falling off cruise liner in Valletta

An American tourist died on Wednesday evening, after falling of the cruise liner he was travelling in

marianna_calleja
14 February 2024, 5:35pm
by Marianna Calleja

Updated at 6:34pm with police statement

An elderly man died on Wednesday after falling off a cruise liner in Valletta.

Police informed MaltaToday that the 72-year-old man from America fell into the sea at around 5:00 pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was a passenger on the same ship.

He received assistance from a medical team on-site and was later transferred to Mater Dei.

Unfortunately, the man was certified dead moments after his arrival.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea has initiated an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja joined MaltaToday's journalistic team in 2022, having previously worked a...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.