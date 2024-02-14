Updated | Elderly American tourist dies after falling off cruise liner in Valletta
An American tourist died on Wednesday evening, after falling of the cruise liner he was travelling in
Updated at 6:34pm with police statement
An elderly man died on Wednesday after falling off a cruise liner in Valletta.
Police informed MaltaToday that the 72-year-old man from America fell into the sea at around 5:00 pm.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was a passenger on the same ship.
He received assistance from a medical team on-site and was later transferred to Mater Dei.
Unfortunately, the man was certified dead moments after his arrival.
Magistrate Charmaine Galea has initiated an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.