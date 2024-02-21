Police searching for man over ongoing investigation

Police are currently searching for Miguel Gaffarena, as the public is being urged to help in tracing his whereabouts as he is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

30-year-old Miguel Gaffarena had been charged with the illegal possession of a firearm in a case linked to the fatal shooting of Saviour Gaffarena in Mqabba in 2020. The police would not confirm whether he is wanted for an investigation linked to the murder four years ago.

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 6/2024 when reporting any information related to Gaffarena's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.