Bail denied for man charged with the attempted rape of former partner

A 28 year-old man from Bormla, was remanded in custody yesterday after being arraigned on fifteen charges, which included the attempted rape of his ex-partner.

The defendant, who is not being named in order to avoid secondary victimisation of the woman in question, was released from custody last January, after being granted bail in a domestic violence case concerning the same woman.

The couple is understood to have briefly reconciled after his release, until the incident on February 5. On that date, the court was told, an argument between the two erupted into violence at around 10pm, with the defendant being alleged to have grievously injured the woman, before attempting to rape her.

The court was told that he had also taken her mobile phone at that time. Nevertheless, the woman had managed to escape and went to file a report at the police station.

During the assault the woman also suffered facial injuries which, her lawyers say, may require surgery.

A not guilty plea was filed during the arraignment. Bail was not requested.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud assisted the defendant.

Inspector Audrey Micallef is prosecuting, together with lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Colin Galea is appearing for the woman as parte civile.