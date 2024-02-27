Man denies fraud, harassment and stalking charges over 'imaginary' debts

A man from Żabbar has pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding tens of thousands of euro from four men in connection with imaginary debts, as well as harassing and stalking them.

37-year-old Josemar Borg of Żabbar was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Elaine Rizzo on Tuesday afternoon, accused of fraud and making fraudulent gain of over €5,000, as well as misappropriation.

Borg is also facing charges of harassment, committing an imprisonable offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, driving without a licence and insurance and recidivism.

Inspectors Eman Hayman and Clive Abela, prosecuting together with lawyers Rebecca Spiteri and Dejan Darmanin from the Office of the Attorney General, said that the police had received a report from a man who claimed that Borg was bombarding him with phone calls and loitering in front of his home, as well as following him around and accosting him in the street.

The police say the alleged harassment consisted of Borg chasing the victim, who did not owe him anything, with demands for the payment of a non-existent debt. The victim eventually filed a police report at the Sliema police station.

But as the police investigation progressed, the officers had identified more potential victims and had eventually called in the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID), due to the amounts of money involved.

Borg pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer, Josephine Farrugia Mifsud, requesting bail. The prosecution objected to the request, citing the nature of the offences and the risk of Borg tampering with evidence.

The request for bail was refused by the court.