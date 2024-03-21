Defendant in 17th Century medals theft case had just been released from prison

A man accused of stealing two gold French-era medals from the Maritime Museum in Birgu on Monday had been released from prison only two weeks before his arrest.

This emerged in court as the compilation of evidence against Justin Mallia, 25, from Bormla, began before Magistrate Nadine Lia on Thursday.

Mallia is accused of the aggravated theft of the two 17th Century medals - valued at over €400,000 - which were awarded to leaders and distinguished members of the National Congress battalions who fought to liberate Malta from French rule. He is also accused of fraud and breaching three bail decrees, which are secured by guarantees amounting to €20,800.

Mallia is understood to have posed as an Education Department official delivering documents, taking advantage of the fact that an event for school children was taking place at the same time, to gain access to the museum.

Police Inspector Paul Camilleri took the witness stand on Thursday, to explain what had led to Mallia’s arrest.

After the report received about the thefts of two historical artefacts from a showcase at the museum. He and colleague Inspector Antonello Magri had both recognised Mallia from the CCTV footage.

“He is known to both of us, we have other cases against him,” said the inspector, adding that Mallia had only just been released from prison around two weeks prior to the theft, having served his sentence for a previous theft.

The medals had both a monetary and historical value and were very rare, he said, explaining that they were two of only ten such medals ever made.

Inspector Camilleri said that while police officers were speaking to Mallia’s mother at his registered address, she had received a phone call from the defendant, asking about the presence of police in the street.

A search was subsequently carried out at a residence in Santa Lucia which Mallia was known to frequent. Mallia was found inside the property. When Inspector Camilleri confronted the suspect about the theft, Mallia had immediately produced a pouch containing personal belongings, cigarettes - as well as the two stolen artefacts.

Mallia had been “visibly shocked,” when the inspector informed him of the value of the stolen items, Camilleri said. “I doubt he was fully aware of their true value.”

The prosecution exhibited stills taken from CCTV footage filmed inside the museum showed Mallia forcing open the showcase from which the coins were stolen.

The coins had suffered irreversible damage while in Mallia’s possession, added the inspector.

Fortunately, the police officer added, the debt which Mallia intended to pay for using the stolen artefacts, he had later settled using other means.

Defence lawyer Joe Brincat cross-examined the inspector, asking whether the museum had ever claimed to have handed Mallia the coins themselves.

“No, never,” Inspector Camilleri replied, adding that the CCTV footage clearly showed him breaking into the display case.

AG lawyer Etienne Savona asked why the police had gone to Mallia’s mother’s residence in Bormla. “It is the address mentioned in his bail book where he was supposed to reside while on bail,” explained the inspector, who added that Mallia’s prison bag was the only item of his found inside the house.

Police Inspector Antonello Magri was next on the stand. He described how he had gone to the scene and seen the open display case, after which the police had inspected CCTV records. The security footage showed a man, dressed in a dark blue hoodie, grey trousers and black trainers with red and white stripes, trying to open the display case. “He managed to get his hand inside the display case and take the exhibits,” added the witness.

Museum staff told the police that the suspected thief had been allowed inside because he claimed to have been an official from the Education Department, although they noted that he did not appear on the list previously provided.

“When I saw the footage, I immediately recognised Justin Mallia,” said the inspector.

Before adjourning the sitting to May, the court decreed that there was sufficient prima facie evidence for Mallia to be indicted.

Prosecutors Etienne Savona and Alessia Schembri are representing the Office of the Attorney General in the proceedings, assisting police inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri.

Lawyer Joe Brincat is defence counsel.