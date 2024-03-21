Two brothers, sister's boyfriend charged over fight at the Birżebbuġa Labour Party club

Two brothers and their sister's boyfriend were arraigned under arrest on Thursday, in connection with a fight inside the Birżebbuġa Labour Party club earlier this week.

Shylon Mangion, 22, and Brian Mangion, 31, from Fgura were arraigned before Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, together with their sister's boyfriend Wayne Barbara, 29, from Marsaskala, on charges of grievous bodily harm and breaching the peace.

Police inspector Doriette Cuschieri, prosecuting, told the court that on 1 March, police officers had responded to a report about an argument at the Labour Party club in Birzebbuġa.

By the time the police had arrived, the fight was over and everyone involved had gone home.

But a few hours later, the police received another report about a fight involving the defendants and the siblings’ father who required treatment in hospital for the serious injuries he had suffered during the assault.

Officers were told that the defendants had assaulted the barman and that their father had been injured when he had intervened in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the fight.

When questioned by the police, the defendants had admitted their involvement in the fight, said the inspector, who added that further police investigations were underway with a view to press charges against the alleged victims.

The Mangion brothers and Barbara pleaded not guilty to the charges, with their lawyers requesting bail, arguing that the defendants had only been trying to defend their father from attack.

The bail request met opposition from the prosecution, who pointed out that the alleged victims had not yet testified, which meant that the evidence was at risk of subornation.

The court upheld the request and released the defendant on bail, ordering them to avoid Birzebbuġa, sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew. Bail was secured by an €8,000 deposit and a €22,000 personal guarantee.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the alleged victims.

Lawyer Darlene Grima from the Attorney General's office and Police Inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit assisted the defendants.