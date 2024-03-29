menu

Police searching for man after Gżira robbery

The robbery occurred at around 5:00am in Triq ix-Xatt. Preliminary investigations show that a man carrying a knife entered the shop and asked the cashier to hand over cash

matthew_farrugia
29 March 2024, 9:07am
by Matthew Farrugia
The thief was armed with a knife and is still being pursued by police
Police are currently searching for a man who robbed a Gżira shop early on Friday morning. 

The robbery occurred at around 5:00am in Triq ix-Xatt. Preliminary investigations show that a man carrying a knife entered the shop and asked the cashier to hand over cash. 

The man left the scene with the cash, as no one was hurt during the incident.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia was informed of the case and launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
