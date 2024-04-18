menu

Motorcycle driver grievously injured after accident

Preliminary investigations show that the victim, a 38-year-old Rabat resident was driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed into a Mazda 3 driven by a 35-year-old Naxxar resident

matthew_farrugia
18 April 2024, 8:52am
by Matthew Farrugia

A motorcycle driver has sufferred grievous injuries after he was involved in a traffic accident on Wednesday. 

The accident occurred along Telgħa tas-Saqqajja, Imdina. 

Preliminary investigations show that the victim, a 38-year-old Rabat resident was driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed into a Mazda 3 driven by a 35-year-old Naxxar resident.

The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.