Motorcycle driver grievously injured after accident
A motorcycle driver has sufferred grievous injuries after he was involved in a traffic accident on Wednesday.
The accident occurred along Telgħa tas-Saqqajja, Imdina.
Preliminary investigations show that the victim, a 38-year-old Rabat resident was driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed into a Mazda 3 driven by a 35-year-old Naxxar resident.
The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.