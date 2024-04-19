Police search for knife-wielding robbers after Marsaskala robbery

Police are currently searching for two men suspected to have robbed a shop in Marsaskala.

The robbery happened at around 6:15am in Triq il-Kavallieri ta' Malta.

Preliminary investigations show that the two men were armed with a knife as they entered the shop and stole cash before escaping.

Police said that no one was injured, as they are currently searching for the suspects.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.