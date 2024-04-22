Birżebbuġa man charged after breaking brother's finger in fight over electric razor

A fight between two brothers over an electric razor has left one nursing a broken finger and another facing bodily harm and domestic violence charges.

A 52-year-old man from Birżebbuġa, whose name is subject to a court-imposed publication ban, was arraigned before Magistrate Charmaine Galea on Monday accused of grievous bodily harm, as well as intimidating and harassing the other man.

Police Inspector Colin Sheldon and prosecutors Etienne Savona and Jennifer Polidano explained to the court that the police became aware of the incident after the victim had made a phone call to the domestic violence hub on 14 April.

Inspector Sheldon said that the victim told the police that he had been involved in a row with his brother over an electric razor. Officers had accompanied the victim to a health centre where he was treated and later taken to hospital for observation, after complaining of pain in his hand.

Emergency doctors confirmed that his finger had been fractured, which qualified as a grievous injury. The prosecution told the court that this was not the first time the defendant had attacked or threatened his brother, with a knife being used on one occasion.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lawyer Roberto Spiteri requested bail.

The prosecution objected to the request for the man’s release from arrest, arguing that this was a recurring problem caused by the defendant’s alcoholism.

Spiteri replied that there was no charge of recidivism, and that while the two men did not live under the same roof anymore, they had met and even had dinner together after the incident.

The court granted bail, ordering the man to sign a bail book twice a week and provide a €5,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered not to contact his brother.