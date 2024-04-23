No bail for men accused of arson attack on Tarxien residence

Two men have denied arson charges after they were accused of placing a burning tyre against the front door of a house in Tarxien, while its occupants were still inside.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna arraigned 31-year-old Manuel Abela from Żabbar and 59-year-old Spiridione Costa, who has no fixed abode, before magistrate Monica Vella on Tuesday. The men were charged with arson, criminal damage, breaching the peace and causing a disturbance during the night time.

Abela, who appeared in court with a burn on his nose, was further accused of throwing refuse at the targeted residence and recidivism, while Costa was additionally charged with dangerous and reckless driving and living an idle and vagabond lifestyle, as well as recidivism.

The prosecution told the court that the front door of the residence was set on fire at around 2am on April 15. CCTV footage showed a person placing a tyre in front of the house, while another person waited in the area.

The police identified Spiridione Costa as the owner of a car used in the attack, and further investigations arrived at Manuel Abela being the second person.

The men pleaded not guilty. Lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young, assisting the defendants as legal aid counsel, made a request for bail, which the court did not uphold.