Suspended sentence for man who assaulted his elderly mother while on drugs

A 46-year-old man from Lija expressed remorse in court for having assaulted his 80-year-old mother while under the effects of drugs.

The police arraigned the man, whose name is subject to a court-imposed publication ban, before magistrate Monica Vella on charges of having repeatedly used physical or psychological violence to isolate his mother, intimidating, insulting and harassing her.

He was also charged with having caused unjustified physical or mental suffering to the elderly woman and putting her health in jeopardy and slightly injuring her in February this year.

Prosecuting police inspector Sherona Buhagiar, told the court that the man’s parents were afraid of him and did not want him inside their house.

She added that the man had spent the past months since the assault at Mount Carmel Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for drug dependency. He was arraigned as soon as his psychiatrist certified him as fit to plead.

The prosecution requested treatment and restraining orders.

Asked what he wished to plead to the charges, the defendant admitted his guilt, telling the court that he had a lot of remorse for raising a hand to his mother.

The court handed the man a two-year prison sentence which was suspended for four years, while also imposing a treatment order to address his drug dependency. A restraining order in favour of the man’s parents was also issued.

Lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young assisted the defendant as legal aid counsel. Lawyer Edward Gatt represented the man’s parents.