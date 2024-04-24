Man admits to stealing from multiple cars for drug money

A man from Bormla is to be sentenced later this month, after he admitted to having committed a series of six thefts from cars in Paola, Bormla and Zabbar to sustain his drug habit.

Leandross Cutajar, 39, from Bormla pleaded guilty to multiple charges of theft, criminal damage and attempted theft, all of which took place in March and April this year. Cutajar had targeted parked vehicles, stealing cash, mobile phones, keys and other items.

Cutajar, who told the court that he was unemployed, entered a guilty plea.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech admonished the man and encouraged him to seek help to overcome his drug addiction. “Don’t let people use you. You’re the one in the dock, not them. After they squeeze all they can out of you, they will throw you away like an orange peel.”

The court adjourned the case for sentencing. Bail was not requested.