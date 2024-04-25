Pembroke labour deputy mayor charged with threatening mother in drug-fuelled rage

Pembroke’s deputy mayor was remanded in custody on Thursday, accused of threatening and intimidating his mother in what the court was told was a drug-fuelled rage.

Omar Elaref Arab, 32, from Pembroke, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with an incident at the victim’s home in Pembroke, where the defendant also resided.

Police Inspector Omar Zammit told magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit that on April 24 at about 6.30pm, the defendant’s mother had called the police about her son, who she said, had a drug problem. “She was terrified of him,” said the inspector. Although residing with his mother, Arab was found by the police at his girlfriend’s house in Valletta.

He told the court that he worked as a “business consultant” but was currently out of work.

Defence lawyer Etienne Calleja did not contest the validity of the arrest but questioned the manner in which the arrest was carried out. Calleja said police had “made a show” of the arrest, sending 20 police officers to Arab’s girlfriend’s house “to arrest a man in his pyjamas watching a movie.”

Calleja requested a ban on publication of his client’s name, arguing that he was a public figure and a political candidate, and that the charges dealt with a personal matter which could cause prejudice to his campaign. Arab is the deputy mayor of Pembroke, elected on a Labour Party ticket.

The inspector replied that being a public figure was not a legally valid reason to impose a ban on publication.

The magistrate agreed with the inspector, and added that as a public person, he was subject to a higher level of scrutiny.

The defence requested bail, which Inspector Zammit objected to, arguing that the defendant lived with the alleged victim, who is yet to testify. “His drug dependency renders him more likely to end up in further trouble with the law,” said the police inspector.

Lawyer Etienne Calleja told the court that his girlfriend was present in the courtroom and had no objection to having him live with her. “It is true that he has a substance abuse problem, which led him to react in the way he reacted in these circumstances.”

The court denied bail, ruling that it was “far too premature a stage” to grant him bail. A protection order was issued for the man’s mother, prohibiting him from contacting her, following her around or going to her home, place of work or places she normally frequented.

Arab was remanded in custody, with the court recommending that the prison authorities provide him with assistance to address his drug addiction while he was being held in preventive custody.

Pembroke mayor reaction

Contacted by MaltaToday, Pembroke mayor Dean Hili said he and the council had not been aware of Arab’s drug use and had not received any official information in this regard, but added that Arab had not attended council meetings for several months and that it was clear that something was wrong.

“On our part, as per procedure, if you miss a certain number of meetings the council must take a decision on whether your absence is justified or not. Month on month we weren’t receiving explanations and the council had made a recommendation to the Department of Local Government that his post be declared vacant.” Asked whether this decision had been taken, Hili said it didn’t appear to have been as it had also been raised at the last meeting.

Running on a Labour ticket, Arab had been elected to the council on his first attempt in 2019.

When Arab had been approved as a candidate for the last local council elections, there weren’t any indications at the time that he had a drug problem, Hili said.