Remove ban on psychiatrist’s name, domestic violence commission tells court

The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence has called on the Matese courts to reconsider a ban imposed on the publication of the name of a psychiatrist charged with domestic violence.

The well-known psychiatrist was arraigned by summons before magistrate Lara Lanfranco and charged with domestic violence and harassment of his ex-partner.

But journalists were ordered out of the courtroom by the magistrate before the sitting could begin.

The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence has now said that while it respected the presumption that a person is innocent until found guilty, the accused was still meeting several clients, including women and children, who are in vulnerable situations, possibly due to domestic violence and violence based on gender.

The Commission said the court should also consider the common good of society in such situations.

“Anonymity in these circumstances can lead to a lack of trust in these professionals who are much needed in our country. Other professionals should not be cast under an ugly shadow because of an accusation against an individual,” the commission said.

It also criticised the court for not allowing journalists to report on a case that is of substantial importance to society.

“The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence stresses the importance of victims of violence continuing to turn to professional services. The Commission calls on clients of any professional service to report any kind of harassment or abuse to the concerned entities,” it said.