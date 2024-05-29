Vitals fallout continues: Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna to be charged today - follow live

The fallout from the hospitals inquiry continues today with the arraignments of former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank Governor and former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, and 13 others on fraud-related charges.

The 15 defendants are to be accused of fraud, misappropriation and making fraudulent gain.

They will be charged the day after disgraced former politicians Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi, as well as Muscat’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and a dozen others were also arraigned on more serious charges relating to fraud and corruption.

Those to be charged alongside Fearne and Scicluna include former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, adjudication committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg, financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Deborah Anne Chappell, and Bradley Gatt. DF Advocates and DF Corporate Advisory Ltd will also be charged today.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana will be presiding over the arraignment, which is set to begin at around 11am.

Police Inspectors Wayne Rodney Borg and Superintendent Hubert Cini will be prosecuting, assisted by prosecutors Francesco Refalo, Rebekah Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina from the Office of the Attorney General.