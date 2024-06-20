Technoline was fraudulently-acquired using concession funds, court hears

Corruption proceedings against Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, eleven others and nine companies will continue this morning, picking up from where it left off yesterday.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding the compilation of evidence against the disgraced former Prime Minister, the former Minister for Health and former OPM Chief of Staff, who are part of the group of 14 persons and nine companies facing criminal charges, which include corruption, fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in connection with the sale of three State hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

That sale had been declared fraudulent by the courts and struck down in 2023, Earlier this year, the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry that had been launched in 2019 following an application by Repubblika, had recommended that they be prosecuted.

All of the defendants are pleading not guilty to the charges.

Yesterday, medical doctor and former politician Dr. Josie Muscat denied that all the participants in the project to purchase a cyclotron - a machine used to create radioactive isotopes for medical imaging and cancer treatment- including himself, were simply frontmen, and that Pakistani businessman Shaukat Ali, who was also behind the VGH concession, was the real ‘promoter’ of the cyclotron project.

This had been one of the conclusions reached by the inquiring magistrate, who wrote in her report "...the real Promoter of the cyclotron project may well have been at all times ‘Shaukat Ali and the VGH investors (working in tandem with the support of government ministers).”

But Dr. Muscat, who had withdrawn from the cyclotron project before its conclusion, told the court yesterday that he had not been aware of any involvement of Vitals Global Healthcare or its representative Shaukat Ali Chaudhry in the procurement of the cyclotron - or at least while he had been involved in it.

Joseph Zammit, Malta Enterprise’s Chief Officer for Corporate Services also testified yesterday, telling the court that Vitals Global Healthcare had failed to invest directly in the project. When Steward later took over the hospitals, they had declared that they were not interested in continuing with the cyclotron project, he said.

