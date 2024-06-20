Technoline was fraudulently-acquired using concession funds, court hears
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi are amongst a group of defendants pleading not guilty to corruption-related charges emanating from the inquiry into the Vitals hospitals deal
Corruption proceedings against Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, eleven others and nine companies will continue this morning, picking up from where it left off yesterday.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding the compilation of evidence against the disgraced former Prime Minister, the former Minister for Health and former OPM Chief of Staff, who are part of the group of 14 persons and nine companies facing criminal charges, which include corruption, fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in connection with the sale of three State hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.
That sale had been declared fraudulent by the courts and struck down in 2023, Earlier this year, the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry that had been launched in 2019 following an application by Repubblika, had recommended that they be prosecuted.
All of the defendants are pleading not guilty to the charges.
Yesterday, medical doctor and former politician Dr. Josie Muscat denied that all the participants in the project to purchase a cyclotron - a machine used to create radioactive isotopes for medical imaging and cancer treatment- including himself, were simply frontmen, and that Pakistani businessman Shaukat Ali, who was also behind the VGH concession, was the real ‘promoter’ of the cyclotron project.
This had been one of the conclusions reached by the inquiring magistrate, who wrote in her report "...the real Promoter of the cyclotron project may well have been at all times ‘Shaukat Ali and the VGH investors (working in tandem with the support of government ministers).”
But Dr. Muscat, who had withdrawn from the cyclotron project before its conclusion, told the court yesterday that he had not been aware of any involvement of Vitals Global Healthcare or its representative Shaukat Ali Chaudhry in the procurement of the cyclotron - or at least while he had been involved in it.
Joseph Zammit, Malta Enterprise’s Chief Officer for Corporate Services also testified yesterday, telling the court that Vitals Global Healthcare had failed to invest directly in the project. When Steward later took over the hospitals, they had declared that they were not interested in continuing with the cyclotron project, he said.
The compilation of evidence will continue on June 25 at 9:30am.
“It is extremely dangerous to press charges in this way,” said the lawyer. “Did nobody bother to check the company’s accounts on the MBR, order a search at its offices?…I submit that with respect to Taumac, there is no case to answer.”
Matthew Farrugia
The evidence showed that Vella had been in contact with several individuals, including others accused in these and connected proceedings, and had been assisting Spiteri in an audit capacity and company secretary in some cases. He had been aware of the crimes and had been assisting their commission, says the prosecutor.
Taumac had sold its shares in MTrace to the concession - to Vitals Procurement Ltd in Jersey, for the same price that it had acquired them. This indicated that Taumac had been holding the shares on behalf of third parties, in this case, Vitals’ Jersey company.
“We have a voluminous inquiry, a detailed report by the inquiring magistrate, detailed reports by the experts in the inquiry. All this had led the inquiring magistrate to say not ‘investigate further,’ but ‘prosecute.’”
Taumac's lawyer Veronique Dalli makes submissions, arguing that the proceedings showed haste and that someone had abdicated their responsibilities. Had someone sent for a representative from the company, they would not be here today. Neither the experts, nor the inquiring magistrate had sent for them “and strangely neither did the police.”
It is facing a single charge : money laundering, and nothing else. The AG had requested a freezing order of €62,500. “How was this amount reached?” asks the lawyer, telling the court that there is nothing in the evidence about it. Taumac is only mentioned in an expert’s report, stating the dates that it was set up and the dates it was closed.
“Had the investigators done their job, they would have sent for Taumac and asked them about this odd-looking transaction.”
Dalli makes reference to Dr. Josie Muscat’s testimony, who said that Malta Enterprise had approached him to join the cyclotron project. He had withdrawn in 2015 after feeling something was off.
“But if anyone had bothered to investigate, they would have seen that ME had ordered Taumac to withdraw from the deal.”
Financial institutions continuously request updated due diligence. One of the standard questions is whether they have been convicted or are under investigation. Taumac’s representative had informed ME that it was under investigation in Italy for illegal dumping of waste. It was eventually acquitted in Italy, added the lawyer.
After being asked to withdraw, Taumac asked ME what would happen with the investment it had already made in the project.
“There was a simple explanation for the transaction and had the AG done its job properly and bothered to ask Taumac about it, the explanation would have been immediately apparent.” Matthew Farrugia
He cites a number of judgments on the subject of when a court of compilation can decree on prima facie.
With regards to Technoline and Gateway, the inquiry had gone into some detail, says Refalo.
He refers to the loan given to Gateway by Steward so Gateway could acquire GAE Holdings and therefore acquire Technoline in the process.
This, including the €5 million loan, was all paid fraudulently, using the funds which were meant for the concession, he says.
Technoline became the sole provider of medical equipment to the concession, and this means there is a prima facie ground for indictment, argues the prosecutor.
Matthew Farrugia
Edward Gatt informs the court that Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri are leaving it up to the court.
Lawyer Shazoo Ghaznavi informs the court that Clarence Conger Thompson is not contesting prima facie.
However, Sciacca Grill will be contesting prima facie, announces lawyer Franco Debono.
Karl Cini and Nexia BT announce that they will be submitting to the court’s judgement too, as does Ivan Vassallo in his personal capacity, Pierre Sladden and Eurybates Ltd. Matthew Farrugia
Gateway Solutions’s auditor Malcolm Mifsud testifies next. He had been appointed from 2021 onwards, he says.
He confirms that the accounts show the company had an outstanding loan balance of €690,325 out of over €5 million. That was paid in full by 2023, and interests of €814,511 on the €5 million loan had also been paid.
The magistrate asks who had provided the loan.
After leafing through the file for a few minutes, the witness reads from the documents in front of him: “Steward Malta Ltd.” An addendum refers to Steward Health International Ltd, he says.
The outstanding amount was €785,073 in 2020.
He confirms that the loans had been against interest.
The loans had been repaid, in full, to Steward by the end of last year, he confirms. Matthew Farrugia
“What happened after that notification?” asks the lawyer.
Clarification and documentation starts being collected. A subsequent notification was also filed about technical matters.
“The process is that a permit is issued to construct the building. Then another for testing and finally one for production.” The initial go ahead was given in April 2017. No authorisation was issued for installation of equipment. It was not requested, he says.
In April 2017 an expert was brought in from overseas, but then everything seemed to stop. There were meetings. The inspections were carried out on the structure only. “Not the cyclotron?” asks Azzopardi. “The cyclotron was still in boxes…To us the process had stopped.”
Later works were noticed as going on at the site, which turned out to be remedial works to prevent the ingress of water. No further work on the cyclotron was carried out, he says. Matthew Farrugia
“It depends on the use. If you are going to export the product or sell to a wholesaler, you need a permit from us. If you’re producing it as extemporaneous preparation for Mater Dei patients only, you don’t.”
The court asks whether a permit had been applied for. “I don’t believe so.” Nicole Meilak
Witness continues: “When operating a cyclotron you might need marketing authorisation. You might not have a licence but fall under the rules of extemporaneous preparations.” Nicole Meilak
The Magistrate asks what had actually been done at this stage.
“The only thing done was a long time ago, my people told me that there might be interest from Malta Enterprise in the production of radiopharmaceuticals and as an authority we ensure that we have the capacity to provide this service to the country.” Nicole Meilak
Prof Serracino Inglott had never heard of MTrace, he said, when asked whether the name was familiar. Nicole Meilak
The magistrate added that she had given this decision in view of the testimony that it had heard in today’s and yesterday’s sitting. Nicole Meilak
Azzopardi formally asks the court to hold the site visit, with the stated aim of proving that the cyclotron had been built, contrary to that stated by the inquiry. Nicole Meilak
The magistrate points out that at this stage, the court was looking at prima facie and did not require the details Azzopardi was requesting. Nicole Meilak
“When you were engaged, what state was the site in?”
“Garage, like shell form.” Nicole Meilak
He had attended a meeting with Mtrace who had been representing St. James Hospital and Brian Bondin.
On 15 July 2015, the statement was completed and eventually presented to the Environmental and Resource Authority. He had been instructed to invoice Mtrace. The only invoice issued to Mtrace was for €650, which had been settled two years later. Nicole Meilak
Refalo asks whether he was aware of what was in the containers. Radioactive isotopes for research activity, he says, reading from the paperwork. Sealand SPA had paid for the service, he says. Nicole Meilak
Answering a question from Refalo, he says the cargo was hospitals-related and that the company had been paid by MTrace. Nicole Meilak
The Cyclotron facility structure had already been built when he started working there. He said that on 15 December 2017 he had seen packaging outside the building which he was told contained the cyclotron machine.
Answering a question from prosecutor Francesco Refalo, he said that Brian Bondin had spoken to him on behalf of Mtrace and engaged his company to carry out the works. Nicole Meilak