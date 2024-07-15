Homeless man denied bail after alleged theft from car

A homeless man has denied stealing cash and documents from a vehicle in Valletta, telling a court that he had been under the impression that he was doing someone a favour.

Darren Psaila, 48, of Żabbar, was arraigned before magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil on Monday, charged with theft that was aggravated by the nature of the thing stolen. The court was told that he had stolen €175 in cash together with other items from a vehicle in Republic Street at around 7:00am on July 9.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for petty crimes, told the court that he was currently homeless and replied “nothing,” when asked whether he had a job.

The police are requesting that the court order him to compensate the victim of the theft.

Inspector Daryl Borg, prosecuting together with Inspector Gabriel Micallef, explained that the Valletta police station had received a report about theft from a vehicle. When investigators had analysed CCTV footage from the time and place of the theft, the culprit was recognised to be Psaila. After an arrest warrant was obtained he was detained by the police and brought to court on Monday.

When asked what he was pleading, Psaila replied: “I don’t feel guilty. I did someone a favour and it ended up costing me more.”

“They interrogated me in Żabbar square, in front of everyone, asking about thefts, pouches and whatnot. They took away my mobile phone and unlocked it without my consent, they shouldn’t do that,” said the man in the dock.

Court explained that this sitting was just for his arraignment and advised the defendant to discuss those matters with his lawyer.

Legal aid defence lawyer Ilona Schembri did not request bail for her client, but asked the court to consider ordering that he be held at the Forensic Unit of Mount Carmel Hospital in order to receive any treatment he required. The court upheld the request.

Inspector Borg informed the court that Psaila had been referred to Mount Carmel after his arrest due to suspected psychological problems, but that he was subsequently discharged as fit, both for interrogation and to appear in court, last night.

Before remanding the man in custody, the magistrate made a recommendation to the prison authorities, requesting the man receive the necessary medical treatment.