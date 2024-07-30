Swiss tourist fined €800 for Paceville disturbance

A Swiss man was fined €800 after admitting having insulted police officers responding to a report of a disturbance.

23-year-old Angelo Colonese from Switzerland appeared in the dock before magistrate Charmaine Galea, dressed in casual sports attire and with his left arm in a sling.

He was accused of insulting two police constables in Paceville between 3:00 and 4:30am on July 29.

Police Inspector Roderick Attard, prosecuting, told the court that the man had been reported as intimidating passers-by with a glass bottle. Police officers found him holding a bottle, said the inspector.

Colonese then proceeded to hurl insults at the officers.

The defendant, who was assisted by legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace and an Italian language interpreter, pleaded guilty to the charges.

He confirmed his admission of guilt after the magistrate explained the possible consequences of his plea: a fine between €800 and €5,000 and even imprisonment.

Making submissions on punishment, the inspector told the court that Colonese’s statement to police showed that he had taken responsibility for his actions, and described the incident as a one-off mistake.

Declaring Colonese guilty on his own admission, the court imposed an €800 fine.