Man jailed for glass attack on co-worker

A man has been jailed after he admitted to having assaulted a co-worker by smashing a glass in his face.

Halil Tantas, 32, from Turkey pleaded guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm with arms improper and intimidating the victim, during his arraignment on Thursday.

It is understood that a disagreement between the two men had been simmering for months before turning violent on Tuesday morning, while the pair were carrying out works at the Alex Mercieca Bathroom Centre in Żejtun.

Making submissions on punishment, prosecutors told magistrate Joe Gatt that Tantas had cooperated with the police and had released a statement explaining what had led to the attack, although the reason itself was not disclosed in court today.

After Tantas confirmed his guilty plea, he was sentenced to imprisonment for two and a half years. A two-year restraining order in favour of the victim, was also issued, coming into effect from the day that Tantas is released from prison.

Lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted Tantas as legal aid.

Police inspectors James Mallia and Wayne Bonello prosecuted, together with lawyers Valentina Cassar and Brendan Hewer from the Office of the Attorney General.