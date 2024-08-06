Man denies charges after break-in and attempted police evasion

A man who tried to run away after police officers found him inside a camper van that he had broken into has denied related charges.

39 year-old Wadeea Danoun from Morocco was arraigned under arrest by police inspector Michael Vella before magistrate Abigail Critien on Tuesday afternoon.

Danoun was accused of criminal damage to private property and disobeying legitimate police orders. The man was further charged with knowingly handling stolen items, as he was alsl found to be carrying an identity card and residence permit that had been issued to someone else.

The court was told that the man had also attempted to flee from the police.

Lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant, assisting Danoun as legal aid counsel, informed the court that the defendant was pleading not guilty. Bail was not requested.