Lilu King released from custody again as latest arrest was declared invalid

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as Lilu King got off scot-free following an alleged road rage assault due to his arrest being declared illegal.

Last Thursday, Elmushraty allegedly crashed his car into a buggy deliberately in Paceville while out on bail. He is facing ongoing criminal proceedings in which he is charged with money laundering, tax evasion, participation in organised crime and, as of January 2023, drug trafficking.

On Saturday, court heard that earlier this week, police received reports of a car in the middle of the road in front of the Bay Street shopping complex, as a man was reportedly injured. The prosecution explained that the accused was seen speaking to the injured driver and a woman, who was Elmushraty’s ex-girlfriend.

Despite this, both the driver and the woman did not cooperate with the police following the incident.

In court, Elmushraty’s defence lawyer, Franco Debono asked the prosecution whether the duty magistrate was informed of the arrest. As the court noted that the duty magistrate was not informed, the arrest was declared invalid, as the accused was discharged.

Elmushraty pleaded not guilty to charges of breaching bail conditions before walking out of court as a free man.