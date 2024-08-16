Man injured in Għajnsielem roof collapse dies
The incident took place earlier this month, as the victim, who was from Għajnsielem, fell around one storey following a roof collapse while he was on the roof
The 51-year-old man who was on the roof of a building in Għajnsielem when it collapsed has died, police said.
The incident took place earlier this month, as the victim, who was from Għajnsielem, fell around one storey.
The police said that he died in Mater Dei Hospital a few hours ago.
The magisterial inquiry and police investigations surrounding the case are still ongoing.