Man injured in Għajnsielem roof collapse dies

The incident took place earlier this month, as the victim, who was from Għajnsielem, fell around one storey following a roof collapse while he was on the roof

matthew_farrugia
16 August 2024, 6:53pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Mater Dei Hospital
The 51-year-old man who was on the roof of a building in Għajnsielem when it collapsed has died, police said. 

The police said that he died in Mater Dei Hospital a few hours ago. 

The magisterial inquiry and police investigations surrounding the case are still ongoing. 

