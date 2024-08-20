menu

Man drowns in Gozo after encountering difficulties while swimming

The man’s body was found three hours after search operations began at Dwejra Bay • Police are investigating

20 August 2024, 5:22pm
by Nicole Meilak
The man's body, pictured left, was retrieved and brought ashore at Mġarr
A 29-year-old Ukrainian man died in Gozo on Tuesday after drowning near Dwejra, according to police.

Police officials were called onto the scene at Dwejra at 1:30pm, after the man appeared to be in need of assistance.

When police officials arrived, people in the area indicated to them the last spot where the man was seen in the sea.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta were requested on site and search operations began.

After a three-hour search, the man’s body was spotted in the sea, retrieved, and brought ashore at the Mġarr harbour.

Magistrate Simone Grech appointed an inquiry into the matter. Police are investigating.

