Girl, 15, reported missing to police

Police have put out a missing person’s notice for 15-year-old Sharona Grima, who was last seen in Mġarr.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to inform the police by calling 21224001/119 or file a report with the closest police station.

She was last seen in Mġarr wearing a light gray shirt, black shorts, white trainers and a black backpack.

The girl had been reported missing in April last year and was found safe a month later. She again went missing in December and reappeared four days later, before going missing again last February.

In June 2022, at the age of 12, Grima had also gone missing and was found five days later.