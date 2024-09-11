Man to be arraigned over threatening note to Helena Dalli

A man is expected to be arraigned in connection to a threatening note left outside Malta's EU Commissioner, Helena Dalli.

Last Sunday, Dalli confirmed reports that a man had left a jar of cannabis and a note saying, "Next time I will be prepared with something for your children,” at her doorstep on July 31.

The Commissioner said she had immediately filed a report to the police and provided them with security footage, adding that almost a month after the incident, police had told her that they had no update.

The incident was confirmed by Dalli after PN newspaper II-Mument published security footage showing the suspect parking outside Dalli's residence, leaving the item, and capturing a photo of it.

Dalli is in the last weeks of her five-year-term as European Commissioner.

Dalli and her family had recently made headlines following Illum's report that Prime Minister Robert Abela is pushing back against suggestions by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to have Helena Dalli once again nominated as Malta’s commissioner.

Dalli's husband, Patrick Dalli later alleged that two senior Labour Party officials are attempting to politically harm Dalli’s chances for commissioner, describing it as a "fascist attack."

The couple's son, Luke Dalli then announced that he will no longer host productions on the PL's ONE TV and ONE Radio, after 14 years on the party's stations.