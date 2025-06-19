How gender equality and the environment are interconnected
Gender equality and climate change are among the most global challenges we face today. Although they may seem unrelated, they are deeply connected. Achieving gender equality, which is essential for social justice, is a fundamental factor in achieving climate justice. Environmental factors affect men and women differently, due to their distinct roles in society, behaviours, and physiological differences.
The climate crisis is not gender neutral. Women and girls bear the brunt of its impacts; these increase existing gender inequalities and create unique challenges for their livelihoods, health, and safety. According to the Gender Snapshot 2024 report, by 2050, climate change could push an additional 158 million women and girls into poverty, 16 million more than men and boys. Even today, 47.8 million more women face food insecurity and hunger compared to men.
Women’s roles in many regions as the primary providers of food, water, and fuel for their families make them more vulnerable to climate change. As these resources become scarcer, women are forced to work harder and travel longer distances, increasing their burden. This is particularly problematic for girls, who may be required to leave school to help their mothers with additional tasks. Furthermore, the depletion of natural resources heightens the risks of sexual violence for women and girls, underlining the need for climate policies that are both gender-responsive and sensitive to such risks.
In addition to the physical challenges posed by climate change, there is a rise in gender-based violence. Climate change is exacerbating social and economic pressures, leading to increased violence against women and girls. A 2025 UN Spotlight brief revealed that climate change is linked to a 28% increase in femicides during heatwaves. If left unchecked, climate change could be linked to one in 10 cases of intimate partner violence by the end of the century.
While women and girls globally face disproportionate impacts from climate change, the effects vary significantly. Through an intersectional feminist perspective, which examines how multiple forms of inequality intersect, we see that climate change risks are particularly severe for indigenous women, Afro-descendant women, older women, LGBTIQ+ individuals, women with disabilities, migrant women, and those in rural, isolated, or conflict-affected areas.
Despite these vulnerabilities, women are not just victims, they are active agents in climate change adaptation and mitigation. Involving women in decision-making ensures their knowledge and experiences shape effective climate action. As of 2024, women in senior administrative roles dealing with environment and climate change issues account for 44.4% in the EU and 41.7% in Malta, highlighting the ongoing need for greater representation.
Significant efforts are being made at the EU level to address gender equality in the context of climate change. The European Parliament, in its report on women, gender equality, and climate justice, has emphasised that gender equality is essential for sustainable development and effectively managing climate challenges. Similarly, in 2022, the European Committee of the Regions adopted an opinion on Gender Equality and Climate Change, urging the integration of gender budgeting and mainstreaming in the EU Green Deal and other policies. The European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) also dedicated a special focus to the EU Green Deal as part of its annual Gender Equality Index.
At national level, the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE), published a newsletter in 2022 titled ‘Gender Equality and Climate Change’, which explored how climate change disproportionately impacts women and girls and stressed the importance of adopting an intersectional approach. The NCPE further emphasised the need to recognise the diverse experiences within gender groups, ensuring that climate policies are inclusive and equitable.
The NCPE continues to advocate for gender mainstreaming in both national and EU-level climate policies in order to integrate a gender perspective into climate policies, ensuring women’s active participation in climate initiatives, and incorporating gender analysis into funding decisions for climate programs. The NCPE also plays a pivotal role in raising awareness and offering policy recommendations, contributing to a broader movement to address the intertwined issues of gender equality and climate change.
As part of its ongoing efforts, the NCPE is a member of the European Network of Equality Bodies (Equinet) and participates in Equinet’s cluster on ‘Climate Change and Equality’.. By reinforcing the role of equality bodies like the NCPE, the cluster advocates for both climate justice and gender equality in the ongoing battle against climate change.
Addressing both gender equality and climate change in a comprehensive, inclusive manner is essential for creating a sustainable and equitable future for all, where everyone, regardless of gender, can contribute to and benefit from climate action.