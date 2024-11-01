Man handed four-year suspended sentence for distributing extreme child porn

A man has been handed a suspended sentence for four years after he was caught for distributing extreme child pornographic material.

The Malta Police Force was notified by the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NECMEC) over the accused’s online profile.

The accused, Munit Shahid, a 29-year-old man, from Rabat had sent an indecent video of minor to another person.

The email and phone number were discovered and a warrant for the arrest of the accused was submitted. A search was conducted, and extreme pornographic material was discovered in which children were seen to feature in such material.

The accused pleaded guilty.

The Court, presided by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, sentenced the man to two years of imprisonment, suspended for four years. The Court also ordered the man’s name be put on the sex offender's list.

Lawyer Tiziana Micallef appeared for the accused, while inspector Marcus Cachia led the prosecution.