Police seek information on wanted man's whereabouts

Police are currently searching for Redeemer Bonello over an ongoing court case.

The public is encouraged to come forward with any information on Bonello’s whereabouts.

Anyone who wishes to speak to the police about the wanted man can do so by calling 21224001 or 119. One can also contact the police by visiting the nearest police station and quoting the number 25/2024.

The police have reminded the public that anyone can remain anonymous when giving information.