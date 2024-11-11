No one injured in Santa Venera roof collapse on Monday afternoon
The roof of a warehouse in Triq Antonio Miruzzi, Santa Venera, collapsed on Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson has confirmed.
The spokesperson confirmed that no one was injured in the incident at the private property.
He also said no construction work was ongoing at the site.
Civil Protection Department officials and police were called to the site of the incident after reports were made to the authorities.