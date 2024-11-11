menu

No one injured in Santa Venera roof collapse on Monday afternoon

Police say no one injured in warehouse roof collapse at Santa Venera

karl_azzopardi
11 November 2024, 7:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

The roof of a warehouse in Triq Antonio Miruzzi, Santa Venera, collapsed on Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

The spokesperson confirmed that no one was injured in the incident at the private property.

He also said no construction work was ongoing at the site.

Civil Protection Department officials and police were called to the site of the incident after reports were made to the authorities.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.