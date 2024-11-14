Keith Schembri to be charged with perjury, leaking Caruana Galizia murder information

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is set to be arraigned once again, this time in connection with his alleged leaking of information about the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Among the expected charges, Schembri is expected to be accused of perjury and breaching the Official Secrets Act.

The charges come following a five-year investigation.

In 2019, the pardoned middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Melvin Theuma, stated that the murder’s alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech, was constantly informed of developments in the investigation. Theuma said that during a conversation he had with Fenech, the businessman had mentioned that Keith Schembri was his informant.

Earlier this year, Judge Lawrence Mintoff, who was presiding over a case instituted by Fenech, issued a damning ruling and said that Schembri would attend briefings at Castille on the murder, even when Theuma’s pardon request was being discussed, without disclosing his friendship with Yorgen Fenech.

This continued even after Fenech became a suspect and his mobile phone was tapped by the Security Services.