Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after Fgura collision

A motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after a collision with a car in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar, Fgura.

The accident happened at around 9:45am on Thursday.

Police said that the 34-year-old motorcycle driver from Ħal Għaxaq collided with a Ford Transit driven by a 63-year-old who lives in Birkirkara.

A medical team aided the motorcycle driver and he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.