Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after Fgura collision

Police said that the 34-year-old motorcycle driver from Ħal Għaxaq collided with a Ford Transit driven by a 63-year-old who lives in Birkirkara

matthew_farrugia
14 November 2024, 7:25pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after a collision with a car in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar, Fgura.

The accident happened at around 9:45am on Thursday. 

Police said that the 34-year-old motorcycle driver from Ħal Għaxaq collided with a Ford Transit driven by a 63-year-old who lives in Birkirkara. 

A medical team aided the motorcycle driver and he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

