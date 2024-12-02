Man remanded in custody after stabbing two in August Paceville attack

Mohamad Altuoma, a 32-year-old Syrian man has been remanded in custody after the prosecution argued that the nature of the acts committed are very grave and the accused does not have a fixed address.

It was described how a fight in Paceville had erupted on 15 August 2024 where a 32-year-old Syrian man had attacked two individuals with a knife. It was also said that the victims had lost a lot of blood, and the accused was identified through CCTV camera footage.

Although the accused was identified through the footage, it was said that the Police could not locate him, however, he was spotted on 30 November 2024 and was arrested on the spot.

The accused, Mohamad Altuoma, pleaded not guilty, and the defence requested the release of his from his arrest.

The defence stated that the case happened around four months ago, there was a lot of progress from the prosecution’s side and therefore, “whatever the parte civile says, nothing will be change” from that which has been presented so far.

The inspector counter-argued that although there was CCTV which was preserved during the inquiry, the prosecution is not certain that the accused is able to comply with bail conditions since he does not have a fixed address. Apart from this, the prosecution added that the nature of the acts committed by the accused are very grave and that the alleged victims have not yet testified.

The Court, presided by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, declined the defence’s request for the accused’s release and orders that he is remanded in custody.

This is an ongoing case.

Lawyers Etienne Savona and Valetina Cassar for the Attorney General, and Inspectors Nico Zarb and Roderick Attard for the Commissioner of Police led the prosecution.

The defence was led by Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri.