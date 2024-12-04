Man who strangled partner to death loses appeal against life sentence

A court of appeal has upheld a life sentence for Lawrence Abina, who strangled his partner, Rita Ellul, to death while she slept, rejecting his claim that inconsistencies in forensic evidence cast doubt on his conviction.

A man who strangled his partner to death has had his life sentence upheld, with a court of appeal dismissing his objections as “completely unfounded.” Lawrence Abina was sentenced to life imprisonment last March for the murder of Rita Ellul, who was killed while she slept in February 2022.

Ellul had filed two domestic violence reports against Abina prior to her death. Despite initially pleading not guilty, Abina confessed to the crime three times, including during police interrogations. He admitted feeling guilty while strangling Ellul but continued out of fear that she would report him to the authorities if she survived.

In his appeal, Abina argued that inconsistencies between his police statements and the forensic evidence created reasonable doubt about his guilt.

He claimed to have used both hands to strangle Ellul, whereas a medico-legal expert testified that the marks on her neck were consistent with one-handed strangulation. The court of appeal, however, dismissed this defence, stating it was “perplexed” by the argument.

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and Judges Edwina Grima and Giovanni Grixti noted that Abina did not deny committing the act, the intent to kill, or the pathologist’s findings, which aligned with his statements.

The court ruled the appeal baseless and confirmed his life sentence.

Abina was represented by legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace,

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Ellul’s heirs.