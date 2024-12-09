Jason Azzopardi charged with illegal filming inside courthouse

Lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi has been charged with unauthorised filming inside the law courts.

Azzopardi allegedly filmed Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard while speaking with aides inside the law courts last Monday.

The filming incident happened just after the Appeals Court ruled that the State Advocate is empowered to sue Steward Health Care to recoup money paid by the State as part of the hospitals concession. The case had been filed by the Nationalist Party.

The footage had been uploaded to the Facebook page of Net News with a caption claiming the footage was shot one hour after the court ruling. NET News had described the scene as an attempt by Abela and Attard to “formulate a partisan strategy after their court defeat”.

Footage filmed inside the courthouse and which was published on Facebook by NET News

It is illegal to film or take photos inside the law courts unless permission is granted by the Chief Justice and the director general of the law courts. According to the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, anyone caught filming or taking photos inside the law courts can be arrested for up to 24 hours, expelled from the court, reprimanded or fined up to €1,164.

The court proceedings kicked off on Monday with testimony from four witnesses, including Jonathan Attard.

Eunice Grech Fiorini, the CEO of the Court Services Agency, told the court that, after seeing a video on social media that looked like it was shot inside the courthouse, she checked CCTV footage and saw that Jason Azzopardi had been passing by the moment the footage was taken.

Played in court, the CCTV footage showed Jason Azzopardi walking past the Prime Minister and Justice Minister with his mobile held to his ear, as if he was taking a phone call.

Attard's testimony was brief. The court played the footage that had been uploaded to social media and asked Attard to identify the people filmed. He confirmed that he and the Prime Minister were visible in the footage, as were other aides.

The Chief Security Officer at the Court Services Agency testified after him. He presented a pen drive with the CCTV footage to the court and explained that the footage has no sound because the security cameras have no microphones installed.

The Chief Marshall of the Courts also testified. He was sat down in the courthouse when the footage was taken. Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi asked whether he noticed Jason Azzopardi taking any videos, and he said he noticed him walking up and down the halls.