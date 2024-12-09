Jason Azzopardi charged with illegal filming inside courthouse
Former MP Jason Azzopardi charged with illegally shooting a video inside the law courts showing Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Justice Minister while talking • Law prohibits filming and taking of photos inside the courthouse
Lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi has been charged with unauthorised filming inside the law courts.
Azzopardi allegedly filmed Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard while speaking with aides inside the law courts last Monday.
The filming incident happened just after the Appeals Court ruled that the State Advocate is empowered to sue Steward Health Care to recoup money paid by the State as part of the hospitals concession. The case had been filed by the Nationalist Party.
The footage had been uploaded to the Facebook page of Net News with a caption claiming the footage was shot one hour after the court ruling. NET News had described the scene as an attempt by Abela and Attard to “formulate a partisan strategy after their court defeat”.
It is illegal to film or take photos inside the law courts unless permission is granted by the Chief Justice and the director general of the law courts. According to the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, anyone caught filming or taking photos inside the law courts can be arrested for up to 24 hours, expelled from the court, reprimanded or fined up to €1,164.
The court proceedings kicked off on Monday with testimony from four witnesses, including Jonathan Attard.
Eunice Grech Fiorini, the CEO of the Court Services Agency, told the court that, after seeing a video on social media that looked like it was shot inside the courthouse, she checked CCTV footage and saw that Jason Azzopardi had been passing by the moment the footage was taken.
Played in court, the CCTV footage showed Jason Azzopardi walking past the Prime Minister and Justice Minister with his mobile held to his ear, as if he was taking a phone call.
Attard's testimony was brief. The court played the footage that had been uploaded to social media and asked Attard to identify the people filmed. He confirmed that he and the Prime Minister were visible in the footage, as were other aides.
The Chief Security Officer at the Court Services Agency testified after him. He presented a pen drive with the CCTV footage to the court and explained that the footage has no sound because the security cameras have no microphones installed.
The Chief Marshall of the Courts also testified. He was sat down in the courthouse when the footage was taken. Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi asked whether he noticed Jason Azzopardi taking any videos, and he said he noticed him walking up and down the halls.
After some discussion, the next sitting has been scheduled for 15 January at 12:30pm. That's all for today. Thank you for following this live blog with us.Nicole Meilak
The sitting seems to be over - the two legal teams are trying to find an ideal date for the next court sitting. Between birthdays and medical appointments, it looks like Jason Azzopardi will have to wait until January to hear the outcome of this case.Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Alfred Abela is requesting that the court call the editor of Net News’s Facebook page to confirm that the footage was published on their portal. He tells the court that no other questions will be asked apart from this, meaning he will not ask about the source of the footage.Nicole Meilak
Next witness is the Chief Security Officer at the Court Services Agency. He presents a pen drive with the CCTV footage. He tells the court that the footage contains no audio because the security cameras do not have microphones installed.Nicole Meilak
Attard is shown the social media footage. He confirms that it is him and the Prime Minister, among others, in the footage sat outside the courtroom.
With no counter-examination, his testimony is over.Nicole Meilak
Justice Minister Jonathan Attard testifies next. He was one of the people filmed in the courthouse. He explains to the court why he was in court that day - to hear the court's sentence on the Nationalist Party's appeal whereby the court ruled that the State Advocate is empowered to sue Steward Health Care to recoup money paid by the State as part of the hospitals concession.Nicole Meilak
Next to testify is the Chief Marshall of the Courts John Micallef. He was sat down in the courthouse when the footage was allegedly taken. Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi asks whether he noticed Jason Azzopardi taking any videos, and he said he noticed him walking up and down the halls.Nicole Meilak
Upon the request of the prosecution, the court is appointing a technical expert to download the CCTV footage from the court system and inform the court if this footage contains sound. If it does, the footage with audio will be presented in court.Nicole Meilak
More CCTV footage is being played out. Here, Jason Azzopardi can be seen walking into the entryway of a courtroom while looking down at his mobile. As he walks out, he puts his mobile up to his ear again.Nicole Meilak
The CCTV footage is being played in court. It shows the Prime Minister and his team shuffling through papers, like in the social media footage. At one point, Jason Azzopardi is seen walking past while holding his mobile to his ear as if taking a phone call.Nicole Meilak
When she saw the footage she sent an email to the Chief Justice to check whether anyone had been given the go-ahead to film inside the courthouse. He replied back saying he didn't authorise anyone and had not received any such request. She went on to file a police report on the matter.Nicole Meilak
Eunice Grech Fiorini, the CEO of the Court Services Agency, is first to testify. She says that on Monday 2 December she saw footage uploaded to Net News that was filmed inside the courthouse. After checking CCTV footage for this period, it appeared that Jason Azzopardi was passing by the moment the footage was taken. She says the clip uploaded to social media matched the CCTV footage reviewed.Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Alfred Abela, one of the prosecuting officials, told the court that there is agreement between the parties that Azzopardi is not being brought to court under arrest, and so if the court does not give a sentence today, there is no need for a bail request.Nicole Meilak
The case against Jason Azzopardi is starting now. He's sat on the defence's side of the courtroom with his legal team. In the room there's also Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina and former Repubblika president Robert Aquilina.Nicole Meilak
We're still waiting for Jason Azzopardi's arraignment - another case has just started being heard. However, he has just come into the courtroom saying that he will represent the parte civile in this other case. It turns out that, while waiting outside the courtroom, Azzopardi heard that the victim could not afford a lawyer on the case and offered to represent her for free and give her legal help.Nicole Meilak
The Labour Party has also issued a statement on the matter, but is instead attacking PN leader Bernard Grech and party "extremists" for defending Azzopardi.
"Bernard Grech thinks that there's a law for his clique and another law for the people. The extremists who took absolute control of the Nationalist Party immediately came out to defend former PN MP Jason Azzopardi, someone who speaks frequently about contempt of court but then pretends that no one should take action against him if he does it himself."
"Respecting the rule of law, Bernard Grech and Jason Azzopardi should stop practicing double standards on offenders once and for all. It is the institutions that decide guilt or not, and today we have further confirmation of the Nationalist Party's hypocrisy."Nicole Meilak
Another case has just started in front of Magistrate Monica Vella - we might be here a while. In the meantime, the Nationalist Party issued a statement of solidarity with Jason Azzopardi. The party said Robert Abela took this step because he is "bitter about losing the case the Nationalist Party filed concerning the biggest fraud in our country’s political history: the Vitals and Steward deal".
"Robert Abela’s decision is solely intended to intimidate anyone willing to expose information about him and the significant abuses he and his Ministers are committing. This decision is not only disproportionate but also cowardly, as it seeks to obstruct activists fighting for the rule of law in exercising their constitutional rights."
"Under Robert Abela, action is taken swiftly and in record time only when it targets someone who criticises him. Robert Abela has learnt nothing from the illegal and abusive arrest ordered under his predecessor against journalist Norman Vella, allegedly for taking a photograph of Kurt Farrugia and Ramona Attard in a public place at Malta International Airport."Nicole Meilak
Azzopardi's arraignment was scheduled to start at 2pm. However, Magistrate Monica Vella is still hearing other arraignments that were scheduled for earlier in the day. We will let you know when the proceedings are about to start.Nicole Meilak
Earlier we were outside the courthouse to get first comments from Azzopardi ahead of his arraignment. His comment was short and sweet: "World upside down".Nicole Meilak
Good afternoon! We are in Hall 11 at the Law Courts to follow the arraignment of Jason Azzopardi. The lawyer and former Nationalist MP is being charged with filming footage of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard while inside the courthouse. It is illegal to take any photos or videos from inside the courts.Nicole Meilak