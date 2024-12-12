[BREAKING] Colombian, Portuguese men arrested in connection with gruesome drug murder

Updated at 6:30 pm with police statment

A 43-year-old Colombian man was arrested in Msida in connection to the murder of a man who was found in a suitcase off The Strand, the police have said.

Another suspect, a 39-year-old man from Portugal, who was residing at the Msida property where the Colombian was apprehended by the police, was also arrested.

The police confirmed reports that around 100 capsules with a substance suspected of being cocaine was found in the victim’s stomach. The victim’s identity is yet to be established, the police said.

Earlier on Thursday, reports revealed the victim died of asphyxiation.

TVM News said sources have told its newsroom the findings were made during an autopsy carried out on Tuesday.

Sources refuted claims the victim died because drugs found inside the cadaver had burst and leaked into his system.

They also said the man, believed to be a foreigner, died less than 12 hours before the suitcase was found. He is also believed to have tattoos.

The suit case was found floating off the Gzira promenade on Monday afternoon at around 1:30pm.

When the suitcase was recovered, the police were met by a macabre scene. Inside, was the dead body of an unidentified person. The suitcase and body were wrapped in plastic by the police's Forensic Unit and taken away for further examination.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is conducting an inquiry.