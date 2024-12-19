Man remanded in custody after allegedly punching, throwing partner down staircase

A 32-year-old Bulgarian national residing in Naxxar was remanded in custody after allegedly punching his partner and throwing her down the stairs of their house.

The man, who works as a cab driver, was charged with causing the victim, with whom he has a child, grievous physical harm. He was also charged with threatening her and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

The Court was informed that on the morning of 17 December 2024, the alleged victim filed a report at the domestic violence unit, stating that during an argument between herself and the accused, the latter punched her and threw her down the stairs of their residence. She subsequently managed to get up and leave through the garage.

The alleged victim, the Court was informed, was escorted by police to the Floriana Health Centre, where her injuries were certified as grievous in nature. Inspector Colin Sheldon noted that although the victim was referred to Mater Dei Hospital, she refused such referral.

A risk assessment was also carried out and returned a result of ‘variable danger’.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Whilst the validity of the arrest was not contested, a request for bail was lodged. Defence lawyers informed the Court that during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the woman broke a window pertaining to the residence of the accused, entered said residence whilst drunk and slept on a sofa in the garage. The prosecution, whilst objecting to bail, confirmed the incident.

In view of the nature of the charges and owing to the fact that the alleged victim is yet to testify, the Court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, denied the request for bail.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was also issued.

Lawyer Miriayah Borg for the Attorney General and Inspector Colin Sheldon led the prosecution.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb represented the accused.