Man pleads guilty to possession of indecent material involving underage persons

A 30-year-old man on Tuesday pled guilty to the possession of indecent material involving or showing underage persons.

The man, from Bangladesh, reconfirmed his admission after being afforded some time to reconsider his plea by the Court, which explained the potential ramifications of such a plea, including potential registration within the sex offenders list.

The defence requested bail.

The prosecution noted that it had no objection thereto, provided that strict conditions were imposed ensuring that the bail book would be signed.

Defence lawyer Jacob Magri confirmed that he had no objection to the imposition of conditions.

The request for bail was upheld, with the defendant to be sentenced at a later stage.

Inspector Marcus Cachia prosecuted.

The defendant was represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri.