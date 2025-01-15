Żurrieq man grievously hurt after getting hit by car

A 63-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after being struck by a car in Żurrieq on Tuesday night.

Police said that at around 7:30pm, the pedestrian, who is a Żurrieq resident, was hit by a Citroen Saxo driven by a 19-year-old Luqa resident.

The victim was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.