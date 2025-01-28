menu

Man injured in workplace grinder accident in Marsa

A 38-year-old worker from Żabbar was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after suffering serious injuries in an industrial accident at a warehouse in Marsa

nicole_meilak
28 January 2025, 8:20pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 38-year-old man from Żabbar was grievously injured in a workplace accident on Tuesday while working with a grinder in a warehouse at Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa.

The incident was reported to police at around 4:30pm, prompting an immediate response. Officers arriving at the scene found the injured man receiving first aid from an on-site medical team.

He was subsequently rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were confirmed as serious.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. 

