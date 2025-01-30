Man charged with possession and trafficking of cannabis remanded in custody

A man was remanded in custody after being charged with the possession and trafficking of cannabis.

Mohammed Kuati Armed, a 47-year-old Ivorian national, was arraigned before the Court presided over by Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia on Thursday morning, after approximately 50 cannabis sachets were found at a grocery where Armed worked. Cash found at the grocery further indicated the possibility of trafficking.

The defence requested bail, with the prosecution objecting on various grounds including the severity of the case and the fact that witnesses were yet to testify. The proximity between the shop and the proposed residence of the accused was also referred to.

At this juncture, defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud contended that strict conditions could be provided to control contact with witnesses. He further noted that Armed has been residing in Malta for over twenty years, and that one of his friends was willing to support him financially.

The Court denied the request, stating that it could not ignore the fact that key witnesses were yet to testify.

Inspectors Mark Cremona and Gabria Gatt prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Julian Scicluna from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the defendant.