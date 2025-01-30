Alleged victim of attack, extortion by bully and 21-year-old boyfriend charged with false report

The alleged victim of an assault perpetrated by 21-year-old Jake Dalli Balzan has been charged before a juvenile Court with calumnious accusations, fabrication of false evidence and simulation of an offence, it was revealed on Thursday.

Criminal proceedings against Jake Dalli Balzan, 21, who stands accused of causing slight injury to the victim, complicity, extortion, and possession of a firearm, resumed this afternoon.

At the beginning of the sitting, defence lawyer David Bonello requested that a request for bail be considered, especially in view of the fact that the alleged victim was charged in the past few days with making calumnious accusations against three individuals, including Dalli Balzan. The arrest of the alleged victim was confirmed by the prosecution.

At this juncture, parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi remarked that references in the accusations to Dalli Balzan are unrelated to the alleged attack at hand.

The defence moreover noted in its bail submissions that Dalli Balzan’s parents could provide adequate guarantees and that bail conditions could be imposed by the Court.

The Court acceded to the request. Reference was made to the fact that the prosecution was no longer objecting to the request, and that the accused is presumed to be innocent. It further held that it could not ignore the fact that the key witness in the proceedings now faces charges of calumnious accusations.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €2,000 and an €18,000 guarantee. Dalli Balzan, who must sign the bail book twice weekly must not leave his residence between 9pm and 7am.

Inspector Wayne Bonello prosecuted.

Lawyers David Bonello and Joseph Borda appeared for Dalli Balzan.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared parte civile.